Woman hangs self in Davao City
COTABATO CITY – A woman who had relationship problems with her boyfriend killed herself on Friday in Davao City in southern Philippines, police said.
Police said the 29-year old woman was found hanging inside a room at their house at Kilometer 7 on Beach Club in the village of Pampanga. A suicide note detailing her failing relationship with her boyfriend was also recovered in the area.
A knife and nylon rope she used to tie around her neck were also recovered by policemen there. Police said it is still investigating the case. There was also a report that the woman was pregnant. (Rhoderick Beñez)
