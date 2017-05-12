Woman hangs self in Davao City 

We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Friday, May 12, 2017
Posted: 6:52 pm, May 12, 2017 by Desk Man

COTABATO CITY – A woman who had relationship problems with her boyfriend killed herself on Friday in Davao City in southern Philippines, police said.

Police said the 29-year old woman was found hanging inside a room at their house at Kilometer 7 on Beach Club in the village of Pampanga. A suicide note detailing her failing relationship with her boyfriend was also recovered in the area.

A knife and nylon rope she used to tie around her neck were also recovered by policemen there. Police said it is still investigating the case. There was also a report that the woman was pregnant. (Rhoderick Beñez)

