Zambo town mayor’s house strafed 

Posted: 4:29 pm, February 22, 2017

DIPOLOG CITY – Unidentified gunmen on Wednesday strafed the house of a municipal mayor in Zamboanga del Norte province in southern Philippines, police said.

It said the gunmen fled after attack which occurred before dawn in Siayan town. It was unknown whether Mayor Flora Villarosa was in the house at the time of the attack, but police said there was no report of casualties.

Superintendent Rogelio Alabata, a regional police spokesman, said the attackers fled on a van and a motorcycle, however, it was unclear whether the strafing was carried out by communist rebels or other armed groups operating in the province.

New People’s Army rebels have previously attacked politicians they accused of colluding with security forces and other crimes against the communist group. (Mindanao Examiner)

