Zamboanga boy escapes from abductors
ZAMBOANGA CITY – Three unidentified men snatched a local boy who managed to flee after being interrogated inside an unmarked van in Zamboanga City in southern Philippines, police said Friday.
The11-year old victim told police investigators that he had been asked by his abductors about his family background and the jobs of his parents.
The boy managed to escape after one of the men opened the van’s door and ran away along R.T. Lim Boulevard near the police headquarters, about 5 kilometers from where he had been abducted at Southcom village in Upper Calarian on March 22.
Police said it is investigating the abduction and the identities of the men and their vehicle.
Just recently, a child was also abducted here by men inside a van who talked about dismembering him. The child was freed by one of the abductors out of pity for him and told the boy to run and hide while the other men were talking outside the van. (Mindanao Examiner)
