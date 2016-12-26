Zamboanga man arrested for sexually assaulting dog

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Police arrested a 50-year man who was spotted by neighbors having sex with a dog in Zamboanga City in southern Philippines.

The man, believed to be under the influence of liquor, was filmed by one of his neigbors while kneeling behind the dog and sexually assaulting the animal. The incident occurred on Saturday in the village of Putik.

His neighbors reported the man’s bestial act to the police and had been arrested for violating the country’s Animal Welfare Act. When asked by the police why he did it, the man was quoted as saying “it was the best.”

The vile video was also posted on Facebook and immediately went viral. The dog is owned by the man’s landlord. (Mindanao Examiner)

