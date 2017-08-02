Zamboanga mayor’s driver go wild at videoke bar for not able to sing favourite songs
ZAMBOANGA CITY – For not able to sing his favourite songs, a driver of Zamboanga City Mayor Beng Climaco reportedly went wild at a local videoke bar, insulted its waitress and even threatened to have the establishment close down.
In an exclusive interview Wednesday by E-Media Television, the waitress – whose identity was not disclosed – said the man, who claimed to be Climaco’s driver, threw invectives at her in front of many customers. He even showed an identification card and also threw at her a smaller identification card to show that he is working for the mayor.
The waitress said the microphone was still being charged and not available for use and apologized to the driver – who was with three other male companions – for not being able to sing.
But the driver, who name was withheld by the television station, continued with his profanity and cursed the waitress. “Hindi mo ba ako kilala? Hindi mo ba kilala yun kinakalaban mo? Anong ginagawa mo sa akin tanga? O, ayan ang ID ko, driver ako ni Beng, malakas ako sa kanya, kaya kong i-close itong establishment ninyo,” the waitress quoted Climaco’s driver as saying.
The incident, she said, occurred on the night of July 28 and the next day, Climaco went to the bar and spoke to its owner to settle down the incident. She and the driver also apologized to the waitress, who claimed that a policeman who was with the mayor told her to sign an amicable settlement.
But the waitress said she was insulted by the mayor’s driver in public so he should also apologize publicly. She said she was not happy with the driver’s apology and wanted him removed from government service.
“Hindi okay sa akin, kailangan ipa-disiplina (ang driver). Kailangan matanggal sa trabaho dahil hindi siya karapat-dapat sa gobyerno,” the waitress said.
The bar is believed to be located at Yubenco Mall after the woman said other customers from “The Bureau” were also disturbed by the scandalous rant of the mayor’s driver. The Bureau is one of many restaurants at the mall in the village of Tetuan. (Mindanao Examiner)
