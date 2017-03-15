Zamboanga village chieftain accused of molesting teenager
ZAMBOANGA CITY – A teenage nanny has accused a village chieftain of molesting her inside the official’s home in Zamboanga City in southern Philippines, police said Wednesday.
Police said the 15-year old victim only told her mother about the incident a week after Joselito Falcasantos, chieftain of Calabasa village, allegedly molested her in a room where she was babysitting the man’s five-year old granddaughter.
She told police investigator that Falcasantos tried to bribe her – offering P500 and later raised this to P100,000 – just to keep the incident secret. The victim said the official went to her room and pressed himself against her body and fondled her breasts.
The girl, scared and shocked, said she ran away and hitched a ride on a motorcycle, but the man followed her and also rode the motorbike driven by a man who passed by the village. The victim said she went home to her mother, but was so scared to tell her what happened because of the presence of her molester who managed to convince the girl’s mother to let the teenager go back home.
Police said the girl eventually told her 36-year old mother about the ordeal and both filed a complaint against the village chieftain, who strongly denied the allegations. The incident reportedly took place last month. (Mindanao Examiner)
