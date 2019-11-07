Radio blocktimer shot dead in Dumaguete

A RADIO blocktimer was shot dead by suspects riding on a motorcycle around 7 a.m. Thursday in Barangay Piapi here.

Dindo Generoso, 67, married, of Barangay Banilad, also in this city, succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds and died instantly, an initial report from the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) said.

Generoso was driving his Hyundai Elantra on his way to work when he was shot by the suspects at Hibbard Avenue corner EJ Blanco Drive in Barangay Piapi.

Generoso was the anchor/blocktimer of the program Konsensya sa Probinsya over DYEM FM Bai Radio.

Police are still investigating the motive for the killing.

He is the second media practitioner to have been killed in Dumaguete.

Last May 2018, radio anchor Edmund Sestoso was also gunned down in broad daylight.(By Mary Judaline Partlow)

