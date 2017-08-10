2 soldiers killed in Sulu Sayyaf clash
SULU – Two government soldiers were killed in a clash Thursday with Abu Sayyaf militants in the southern Philippine province of Sulu.
The fighting erupted in Kalingalan Caluang town after militants attacked a group of patrolling soldiers sparking a firefight in the village of Pang. One soldier was also reported wounded in the fighting. The military’s Western Mindanao Command said 5 militants were killed and theis bodies had been recovered along with four automatic rifles, a sniper rifle, a sub-machine gun and a shotgun.
The clash occurred following a deadline set by Abu Sayyaf militants on families of four kidnapped construction workers, Felimon Cordero, Edmund Ramos, Joel Adanza and Jason Baylosis. The militants said they will execute the workers – seized last month in Patikul town – if their families or government fail to pay millions of pesos in ransoms.
Another worker, Larry Velasquez, managed to escape from the Abu Sayyaf and reported the kidnapping to the police. The victims are all residents of Zamboanga City. Their families also appealed to the local government to help them secure the safe release of the hostages. (Mindanao Examiner)
