Army captures 2 commies in Sultan Kudarat 

Posted: 9:05 pm, August 21, 2017 by Desk Man

COTABATO CITY – Government troops captured 2 communist rebels following a clash in Sultan Kudarat province in southern Philippines, officials said on Monday.

Officials said patrolling soldiers from the 33rd Infantry Battalion ran into a group of New People’s Army rebels in Laguilayan village and firefight ensued. The weekend fighting resulted in the capture of Bago Otig Bantali and Ben Apa.

Soldiers also seized from the duo an M16 automatic rifle, a fragmentation grenade and an improvised explosive, according to Captain Arvin Encinas, a spokesman for the 6th Infantry Division.

He said there was no report of military casualties. Encinas also quoted Major General Arnel dela Vega, the division commander, as saying: “I am glad that our government security forces had pre-empted terroristic attacks of different armed lawless groups against peaceful communities.”

Dela Vega said continuous support of civilians in providing information about possible acts of violence shows huge public support on the military in its peace and development efforts in the region. The NPA has been waging a secessionist war for decades now. (Rhoderick Beñez)

