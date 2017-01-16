Civilian shot by soldier over a parking spot in Davao City
DAVAO CITY – Police arrested an army soldier accused of killing a man during a quarrel over a parking spot in the southern Philippine city of Davao.
The soldier, Pfc. Alfredito Pripania, 37, is assigned with the 10th Infantry Division under the Eastern Mindanao Command. Police said the victim, Chris Ventic, 21, was shot on Sunday following a spat over at a parking area.
It was not immediately known whether Ventic’s family would file a criminal case against the serviceman.
The army has not commented on the killing. (Mindanao Examiner)
Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper
384 total views, 384 views today
Tags:
Abu Sayyaf
,Aiza Seguera
,Alden and Maine
,Aquino
,ARMM
,ARMM-Heart
,ASEAN 2017
,Asia
,Ban Ki-moon
,Bangsamoro Basic Law
,basilan
,BBL
,Beng Climaco
,Benigno Aquino
,Brexit
,Cagayan de Oro
,Canada
,Cannibalism in Philippines
,Caraga
,Celso Tizon
,Central Intelligence Agency
,Charice Pempengco
,CIA
,Communist Party of the Philippines
,Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro
,CPP
,CPP-NPA
,CPP-NPA-NDFP
,Daniel Padilla
,Datu Saudi Ampatuan
,Davao City Bombing
,Delfin Lorenzana
,Dipolog
,Donald Trump
,Du30
,Duterte
,Edgar Matobato
,ESSCOM
,Food and Agricultural Organization
,Hadar Hajiri
,Health Organization of Mindanao
,Hilary Clinton
,HOM
,Hugpong Federal Movement
,Iglesia ni Cristo
,Indonesia
,ISIS
,Jadine
,Jakarta
,Japan
,Jesus Dureza
,Jesus Miracle Crusade
,Kathryn Bernardo
,Khilafa Islamiya Movement
,Kivlan Zein
,Kris Aquino
,Lanao del Norte
,Leila de Lima
,Leni Robredo
,Lucky and Angel Locsin
,Luzon
,Maguindanao
,Malaysia
,Marawi
,Marian Rivera
,Maute
,Michael Meiring
,Middle East
,MILF
,Mindanao
,Mindanao Examiner Podcast
,Mindanao Number 1 Newspaper
,Misamis
,Moro Islamic Liberation Front
,Mujiv Hataman
,Murad Ebrahim
,Nadine Lustre
,Norway
,NSA
,Nur Misuari
,OFWs
,Ozamis
,Pagadian
,Paolo Duterte
,Pentagon
,Philippine media
,Pompee La Viña
,putin
,Radio Mindanao
,Rodrigo Duterte
,Royal Council of the Sulu Sultanate
,Sabah
,Sakur Tan
,Salvador Panelo
,Samal Island
,Sasa Wharf
,Saudi Arabia
,Semporma
,State of lawless Violence
,Sultan of Sulu
,Sulu
,Syria
,Tawi-Tawi
,The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper
,Totoh Tan
,UK
,UNICEF
,United Nations
,US
,US Embassy
,US forces
,Vic Sotto
,Vice Ganda
,Virgilio dela Cruz
,Visayas
,Washington
,Widodo