Civilian shot by soldier over a parking spot in Davao City

DAVAO CITY – Police arrested an army soldier accused of killing a man during a quarrel over a parking spot in the southern Philippine city of Davao.

The soldier, Pfc. Alfredito Pripania, 37, is assigned with the 10th Infantry Division under the Eastern Mindanao Command. Police said the victim, Chris Ventic, 21, was shot on Sunday following a spat over at a parking area.

It was not immediately known whether Ventic’s family would file a criminal case against the serviceman.

The army has not commented on the killing. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine

Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/

Share Our News

Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

384 total views, 384 views today