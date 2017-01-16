We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Monday, January 16, 2017
Civilian shot by soldier over a parking spot in Davao City
Civilian shot by soldier over a parking spot in Davao City 

Posted: 7:46 pm, January 16, 2017

DAVAO CITY – Police arrested an army soldier accused of killing a man during a quarrel over a parking spot in the southern Philippine city of Davao.

The soldier, Pfc. Alfredito Pripania, 37, is assigned with the 10th Infantry Division under the Eastern Mindanao Command. Police said the victim, Chris Ventic, 21, was shot on Sunday following a spat over at a parking area.

It was not immediately known whether Ventic’s family would file a criminal case against the serviceman.

The army has not commented on the killing. (Mindanao Examiner)  

