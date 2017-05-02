We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Davao police kill man, yields explosive, grenades 

Posted: 7:03 pm, May 2, 2017

DAVAO CITY – Police killed a suspected militant in a firefight before sunrise Tuesday in Davao City in southern Philippines, officials said.

Officials said an improvised explosive assembled from a 60mm mortar and several grenades and a hand gun were also recovered from the slain man in the village of Maa. The man’s companion escaped on a motorcycle.

It was not immediately known whether the man was a member of the Abu Sayyaf or the Maute jihadist group tagged as behind a deadly bombing in Davao City’s night market last year.

Senior Inspector Maria Teresita Gazpan, a police spokeswoman, appealed to the public to stay vigilant and report to authorities suspicious persons in their community.

Just recently, communist New People’s Army rebels also attacked a factory of the Lapanday Foods Corporation in Davao City that left 2 persons injured. The rebels said the raid was a punishment for alleged land grabbing by the company. (Mindanao Examiner)

