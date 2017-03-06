Depressed teener hangs self in Zamboanga
ZAMBOANGA CITY – A teenager depressed over her parents’ migration to Manila to look for a job hanged herself inside their house in Zamboanga City in southern Philippines, police said on Monday.
Police said the 15-year old Jenirose Bulalang was already dead when her brother discovered her stiff body over the weekend. Bulalang had opposed her parents’ recent departure and did not take any meals the past days.
Her brother said their parents need to find a job in the Philippine capital so they can support their children back home and send them to school and finish education and eventually get a decent job.
Both parents did not know the tragedy that befell their youngest daughter. (Mindanao Examiner)
