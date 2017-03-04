We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Saturday, March 4, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Duterte couple abducted in Zamboanga
  • Follow Us!

Duterte couple abducted in Zamboanga 

Posted: 3:22 pm, March 4, 2017 by Desk Man

DIPOLOG CITY – Gunmen abducted a Filipino couple in the southern province of Zamboanga del Norte and escaped on a speedboat for Basilan, one of 5 provinces under the Muslim autonomous region, police and military said Saturday.

Authorities said the victims – Jose Duterte and his wife Jessica – were taken Friday night by 7 armed men in the coastal village of Santa Maria in Siocon town.

It was not immediately known whether the victims are related to President Rodrigo Duterte or not.

No individual or group claimed responsibility for the latest abduction, but Abu Sayyaf and Moro Islamic Liberation Front rebels are known to operate in the province and had been previously tagged in the spate of ransom kidnappings in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Army troops were dispatched to search and rescue the couple. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

2,431 total views, 2,428 views today

You may also like:

ARMM offers over 3,000 scholarship slots 5 Sayyafs killed, 11 soldiers wounded in Sulu clash MNLF speedboat, naharang sa Basilan Military casualties in anti-Sayyaf ops mounting in Sulu Sundalo, niratrat sa harapan ng bahay! 17 patay sa sagupaan ng mga MILF commanders Man stabbed to death in Davao City, 3 others injured 3 men killed in Zamboanga City
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post, Police Files
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment