Duterte couple abducted in Zamboanga
DIPOLOG CITY – Gunmen abducted a Filipino couple in the southern province of Zamboanga del Norte and escaped on a speedboat for Basilan, one of 5 provinces under the Muslim autonomous region, police and military said Saturday.
Authorities said the victims – Jose Duterte and his wife Jessica – were taken Friday night by 7 armed men in the coastal village of Santa Maria in Siocon town.
It was not immediately known whether the victims are related to President Rodrigo Duterte or not.
No individual or group claimed responsibility for the latest abduction, but Abu Sayyaf and Moro Islamic Liberation Front rebels are known to operate in the province and had been previously tagged in the spate of ransom kidnappings in the Zamboanga Peninsula.
Army troops were dispatched to search and rescue the couple. (Mindanao Examiner)
