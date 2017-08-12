Grenade explodes in Pagadian City

PAGADIAN CITY – Police said a grenade exploded in front of building in Pagadian City in the southern Filipino province of Zamboanga del Sur.

Police said there was no report of casualties in the blast in front of the Southern Philippines Agri-Machinery Center Building owned by Jesse John Mediodia Derayunan, but a car parked nearby was hit by shrapnel.

The blast, which occurred before sundown Friday, is being investigated by the police. It said members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal of the local police force. A grenade fuse was also recovered in the area.

No individual or group claimed responsibility for the blast. The motive of the explosion is still unknown, according to the police. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine

Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/

Share Our News

Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

2,163 total views, 2,162 views today