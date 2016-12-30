We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Friday, December 30, 2016
You are here: Home » Featured » Lanao mayor killed in ambush
  • Follow Us!

Lanao mayor killed in ambush 

Posted: 8:16 am, December 30, 2016 by Desk Man

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Unidentified gunmen killed a Philippine town mayor and wounded 2 of his bodyguards in an ambush in Iligan City, television giant GMA 7 reported on Friday.

The report quoted the local police as saying the 52-year old Mayor Mohammad Limbona, of Lanao del Norte’s Pantar town, was attacked late Thursday near the village of Dalipuga. He was travelling in a car with his family when gunmen opened fire on his vehicle.

Two other female passengers were unhurt from the shooting. Police said the gunmen were tailing Limbona’s car, but the motive of the attack is still unclear or whether it was politically motivated. No individual or group claimed responsibility for the killing. Police said it is investigating Limbona’s murder.

In July 2008, the town’s deputy mayor, Abdul Onos, was also killed by motorcycle gunmen outside a bakery owned by one of his children in Pantar town. Onos was killed before he could assume as mayor after the Commission of Elections disqualified Mayor Nor Limbona. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com/http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

 

 

191 total views, 191 views today

You may also like:

Grenade attack injures 3 in Iligan City Rebels raid quarry site in Koronadal City Sayyaf commander, aide arrested in Zamboanga hospital Pastor, pinatay ng sariling bayaw! Magsasaka, tinaga sa leeg ng kinakasama ng dating asawa Sundalo, niratrat sa harapan ng bahay! 17 patay sa sagupaan ng mga MILF commanders 43 injured in twin bombings in Philippines
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post, Police Files
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment