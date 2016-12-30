Lanao mayor killed in ambush

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Unidentified gunmen killed a Philippine town mayor and wounded 2 of his bodyguards in an ambush in Iligan City, television giant GMA 7 reported on Friday.

The report quoted the local police as saying the 52-year old Mayor Mohammad Limbona, of Lanao del Norte’s Pantar town, was attacked late Thursday near the village of Dalipuga. He was travelling in a car with his family when gunmen opened fire on his vehicle.

Two other female passengers were unhurt from the shooting. Police said the gunmen were tailing Limbona’s car, but the motive of the attack is still unclear or whether it was politically motivated. No individual or group claimed responsibility for the killing. Police said it is investigating Limbona’s murder.

In July 2008, the town’s deputy mayor, Abdul Onos, was also killed by motorcycle gunmen outside a bakery owned by one of his children in Pantar town. Onos was killed before he could assume as mayor after the Commission of Elections disqualified Mayor Nor Limbona. (Mindanao Examiner)

