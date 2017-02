Philippine jihadists kill 2 military agents

ILIGAN CITY – Suspected jihadists ambushed a group of military intelligence agents and killing two in a daring broad daylight attack in Marawi City in the restive province of Lanao del Sur in the Muslim autonomous region in southern Philippines.

The attack killed an officer and soldier and wounded another member of the Military Intelligence Group, all assigned in northern Mindanao. The soldiers were in a car when gunmen attacked them near the village of Lilod Madaya on Thursday afternoon.

The soldiers managed to return fire, but had been overpowered by their ambushers. The victims were on a mission to gather intelligence about the Maute group and Abu Sayyaf rebels who are actively operating in the province.

The military said Abu Sayyaf chieftain Isnilon Hapilon and leader of the local Islamic State members is currently in Lanao del Sur and consolidating various jihadist groups to fight the government and put their own caliphate.

Jihadists have been blamed for many deadly attacks in the troubled region. (Mindanao Examiner)

