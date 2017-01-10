Pirates kill 8 fishermen off Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Pirates attacked a group of fishermen and killed at least 8 off Zamboanga City in southern Philippines and officials said 5 others were also missing.

Sangali village chieftain Daud Bakil said 6 fishermen survived the attack which occurred late Monday near Siromon Island.

The attack was only reported the next after two of the survivors managed to flee and return to Sangali to report the incident. Their companions were still on the island where they sought safe refuge.

Bakil said the pirates were collecting monies from fishermen in the area. He appealed to authorities to rescue the remaining survivors and search for the missing fishermen.

“We asked the Coast Guard to help us and rescue the others. Police were informed about this strafing,” he told a radio interview.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but security at sea remains a serious problem in the region. There was no statement from the military on the latest attack.

Just recently, Abu Sayyaf rebels tried, but failed to hijack a Filipino cargo ship while sailing off Basilan near Zamboanga City. The gunmen, on board two speedboats, attacked the vessel Ocean Kingdom – manned by over 2 dozen sailors – off Sibago Island. The ship was heading to Davao City to deliver its cargo when it came under fire. It managed to escape from the attack.

It was the second cargo ship attacked by rebels off Basilan since November last year. Abu Sayyaf fighters also hijacked a Vietnamese cargo ship and seized 6 crewmen, including its captain in a daring attack November 11 that left one sailor wounded.

The ship, MV Royal 16, was sailing off the province when 10 gunmen on a speedboat intercepted it off Sibago Island and boarded the vessel and abducted the crewmen. Another Filipino cargo ship, MV Lorcon Iloilo, passing near Basilan rescued the wounded sailor and provided him first aid and evacuated to a hospital in Zamboanga City.

The Abu Sayyaf is also holding over a dozen Malaysian and Indonesian sailors in the restive region. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine

Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/

Share Our News

Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

603 total views, 603 views today