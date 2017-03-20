prosecutors to challenge Sara Connor’s sentence – The Guardian

Bali prosecutors will appeal against Australian Sara Connor’s four-year sentenceover the fatal assault of a Bali police officer, saying it is too short.

They are not, however, planning to appeal against the six-year term handed to her British boyfriend, David Taylor.

Prosecutor Anak Agung Jayalantara said on Friday that they thought the sentence meted out to the 46-year-old mother of two on Monday was “unfair”.

Her sentence was half of what prosecutors had called for and two years less than what Taylor received.

“Sara should receive a sentence that is not too much different [from his] or at least more than a half of what we requested.

“For David there is no instruction to go for appeal yet.”

All parties have until Monday to formally lodge an appeal.

Connor’s lawyer Erwin Siregar said he had informed her family of the decision but had not heard back.

He is expected to meet her at Kerobokan prison on Monday to discuss what to do next.

Siregar said he planned to suggest to Connor that she too should challenge the verdict and sentence.

“Of course the decision is in Sara’s hands. I will explain to her the consequences [of that].” Taylor became involved in a fight with Sudarsa after the British man confronted the police officer about Connor’s lost purse on the night of 16 August. During the melee, Taylor hit Sudarsa with his walkie talkie, his binoculars and whacked him across the head with a beer bottle. Connor, the chief judge Made Pasek found, had not simply tried to separate the pair as she claimed throughout their trial but had effectively pinned Sudarsa down briefly so he could not fight back. She later cut up Sudarsa’s cards because of “guilt over what she did”, the court found. In the early hours of 17 August, Sudarsa’s bloodied body was discovered, covered in sand, with dozens of wounds to his head, chest and neck.(Australian Associated Press) Link: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/mar/18/bali-police-killing-prosecutors-to-challenge-sara-connors-sentence

