Putin should be made Russia’s president for life – The Japan News 

Posted: 4:02 pm, March 20, 2017

The Russian-backed prime minister of Crimea said Saturday that Vladimir Putin should be made president of Russia for life and that the Soviet Union would never have collapsed had Putin been in charge.

Sergei Aksyonov, marking the third anniversary of the day he signed off on Russia’s annexation of the Ukrainian Peninsula, said Russia needed continuous strong leadership to contend with multiple external threats.

“If our president Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] was in charge of things when the Soviet Union existed, the Soviet Union would not have fallen apart,” said Aksyonov, who said a few days ago that Russia needed a monarchic style of government.

“Vladimir Vladimirovich must be president for life,” Aksyonov told the Rossiya 24 channel.Speech(The Japan News)

Link: http://the-japan-news.com/news/article/0003587748

