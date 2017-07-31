We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Tuesday, August 1, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Sayyaf beheads 7 hostages in Basilan province
  • Follow Us!

Sayyaf beheads 7 hostages in Basilan province 

Posted: 3:45 pm, July 31, 2017 by Desk Man

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Police on Monday said 7 people seized by Abu Sayyaf had been found dead and decapitated in the restive province of Basilan in southern Philippines.

Their decomposing bodies were discovered in separate areas in Lantawan town where the militants abducted them last week. The victims’ families, police said, had identified and claimed the cadavers.

Two of those beheaded were pro-government militias Roberto Lacastesantos and Renato Casiple and the others – Mamerto Falcasantos, Rene Sanson, Hernando Sally, Nestor Divinagracia and Ely Divinagracia – were loggers.

Their families demanded justice for the brutal murders. The military and provincial government did not issue any statement, but security and government officials previously trumpeted the surrender of dozens of Abu Sayyaf fighters in Basilan since last year and claimed the militants were on the run due to relentless operation against them.

Those who surrendered were also provided financial aid and livelihood program while others allegedly helped the military in the operations against the Abu Sayyaf, blamed by authorities for the spate of killings and ransom kidnappings in Basilan. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

 

3,737 total views, 602 views today

You may also like:

Girl, raped and brutally killed in South Cotabato Zamboanga boy escapes from abductors Zamboanga watchman killed in daring attack Truck sumalpok sa tricyle, 4 patay sa Davao! Gunmen kill army soldier in North Cotabato Family feud triggers killing in Cotabato City Gunmen kill school teacher in North Cotabato Gunmen target cops in restive Maguindanao province
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post, Police Files
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment