Sayyaf frees 2 kidnapped Muslim men in Sulu
SULU – Suspected Abu Sayyaf militants on Monday freed 2 government workers they kidnapped in the southern Philippine province of Sulu.
The duo – Alidznur Halis and Aljimar Ahari – were released over the weekend in Bangkal village in Patikul town. Both men are working for the Department of Public Works and Highways in the province.
It was not immediately known whether their families paid ransom or not for the freedom of the 2 locals who were kidnapped on April 29 while on their way to work. Ahari works as a driver for the DPWH while Halis is a truck helper.
The kidnappings of the victims were not reported to the media by the police and military. Security forces were battling militants in Sulu, one of 5 provinces under the Muslim autonomous region.
Just recently, an Abu Sayyaf leader Alhabsi Misaya, a former Moro National Liberation Front rebel, was killed by his own follower for a still unknown reason in Silangkan village in Parang town.
But the military was quick to lay claim on Misaya’s killing after his body was handed over to government soldiers in exchange for government bounties on the head of the notorious militant blamed by authorities for the spate of terrorism and ransom kidnappings in Sabah, Malaysia. (With reports from Ely Dumaboc and Rhoderick Beñez.)
