Sayyaf sub-leader killed in Zamboanga raid

ZAMBOANGA SIBUGAY – Police commandos, backed by soldiers, raided a hideout of the Abu Sayyaf before dawn Tuesday and killed its sub-leader who was tagged as behind the spate of ransom kidnappings in Zamboanga Peninsula in southern Philippines, officials said.

Officials said two gunmen and a commando were also wounded in the fighting in the village called Tampalan in Zamboanga Sibugay’s Alicia town. The slain rebel leader had been identified as Imam Yasin.

Two of Yasin’s followers – Auhaie Mohammad Abdulkarim and Murad Mohammad – were shot and wounded and captured by the raiders. But a policeman, PO2 Larry Palidnang, a member of the 84th Special Action Force, was also injured and taken to hospital in nearby town of Ipil.

Officials said security forces also recovered weapons from the hideout of Yasin, who was facing a string of criminal charges in Zamboanga Sibugay and Zamboanga del Norte provinces.

No other details were made available by the police and military on the operation and how it tracked down Yasin’s group. (Mindanao Examiner)

