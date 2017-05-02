We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Soldier, wife shot in Zamboanga City 

Posted: 7:15 pm, May 2, 2017 by Desk Man

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Motorcycle gunmen shot and wounded a government soldier and his wife in an attack in Zamboanga City in southern Philippines, police said Tuesday.

Police said Staff Sergeant Randy Rayteran, a member of the Philippine Marines, and wife Analisa Anicu, were on their way home on a motorcycle when one of two gunmen shot them with a .45-caliber pistol in Guiwan village. The duo just came from from their store in Tumaga village when the gunman shot them. The assailants fled after the shooting.

Rayteran, although wounded, managed to drive his motorcycle to safety and sought help from civilians who brought them to the hospital. The soldier told police investigators that the attackers were both using bonnet to hide their faces.

Police were investigating the shooting. Gun attacks are not uncommon in Zamboanga where hired killers are actively operating. (Mindanao Examiner) 

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post, Police Files
