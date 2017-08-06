Stray bomb hits town outside besieged city where ISIS fighting rages on
MARAWI CITY – A bomb believed fired by the military had exploded Sunday on a town outside the besieged city of Marawi in southern Philippines.
There was no report of civilian casualties or damage to structures in Marantao town, but the explosion sent chilling fears to civilians that a bomb had strayed from its target – ISIS fighters in Marawi – just 11 miles away. The military said it will investigate the report.
Dozens of soldiers were killed and injured in two separate bombing sorties of military planes in the past that targeted ISIS militants in Marawi. Militants occupied the city on May 23 and fighting is still raging on. Continued aerial bombings by military aircrafts and ground artillery fire have flattened many buildings despite massive calls from civilians to stop the air strikes.
More than 200,000 people were displaced by the fighting, but other reports said it could reach over 300,000.
The military said it killed more than 500 militants, but this claim cannot be independently confirmed, although it said that over 100 soldiers had died and some 1,000 more were injured in fierce clashes. (Mindanao Examiner)
