Zamboanga man accidentally shoots self after attacking foe

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A man who allegedly tried to kill his neighbor was himself injured after his gun went off and hitting his leg in Zamboanga City in southern Philippines, police said Monday.

It said Rodel Julian, 35, was rushed to hospital, but police also found illegal drugs in his bag and the man is likely to face a string criminal charges after he was accused of shooting the 24-year old Michael Yanga in San Roque village the other day.

Yanga was unscathed from the gun attack and fled to safety, according to police and it was at this point that Julian accidentally shot himself while trying to hide gun.

Police said it recovered one sachet of suspected meth and 2 pieces of so-called party drugs known as “ecstasy.” Julian is closely guarded by policemen in the hospital where he is recuperating from his wound. (Mindanao Examiner)

